Proposed P.E.I. law would strictly regulate vaping, raise age limit to 21

CHARLOTTETOWN
The Canadian Press
A private member’s bill tabled by Progressive Conservative Cory Deagle would raise the legal age to buy tobacco and e-cigarettes from 19 to 21 in Prince Edward Island.

Prince Edward Island is on the verge of passing strict measures to regulate the use of vaping products, including what would be the highest age restriction in the country.

A private member’s bill tabled by Progressive Conservative Cory Deagle would raise the legal age to buy tobacco and e-cigarettes from 19 to 21.

It would also ban certain flavours of e-cigarettes and restrict where the products can be sold.

The amendments to the Tobacco and Electronic Smoking Devices Sales and Access Act unanimously passed second reading in the legislature Tuesday night.

Deagle told lawmakers the flavour ban would not take effect immediately and would be done through cabinet regulation, a process that would likely take one year.

Premier Dennis King also raised the possibility of including new taxes on vaping products in the spring budget, in an effort to put “some teeth” behind the new legislation.

