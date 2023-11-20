Open this photo in gallery: Dozens of protesters fill the entrance to the Saskatchewan Legislature in Regina calling for a ceasefire on Nov. 20.Jeremy Simes/The Canadian Press

Dozens of protesters calling for a ceasefire between Hamas and Israel have disrupted proceedings at the Saskatchewan Legislature.

During Question Period, protesters shouted and urged politicians to call for a ceasefire as the war in the Middle East continues.

Some protesters shouted “shame” and “Scott Moe, you can’t hide,” as security cleared them out.

One woman asked the government to remove the Israeli flag the province put up above the rotunda in October.

Hamas militants killed 1,200 people in Israel in surprise attacks in Israel on Oct. 7, and Israel then started an airstrike campaign on the Gaza Strip.

The territory’s health officials say more than 12,700 people have been killed in the retaliation campaign so far, mostly women and children.