Open this photo in gallery: McGill University campus is seen June 21, 2016, in Montreal.Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press

Quebec is nearly doubling university tuition fees for out-of-province anglophone students in the government’s ongoing effort to protect the French language, it was announced Friday.

Starting next year, fees for Canadians from other provinces will jump from just under $9,000 to around $17,000, Quebec Minister of Higher Education Pascale Déry said at a news conference Friday.

“Quebeckers will no longer pay for the training of English-speaking Canadian students, most of whom return to their province after graduation,” Ms. Déry said in a statement. She said the current fees mean Quebec subsidizes out-of-province students’ education at a cost of more than $100 million per year.

The higher fees will be equivalent to the cost of their education, Ms. Déry said.

The Francois Legault government has taken a number of steps in recent years in a bid to preserve the French language, most notably the passing of Bill 96 last year, which has had far-reaching implications in Quebec public life from education, to health care to the workplace.

Ms Déry said Friday, however, that out-of-province students who want to study in a French-language university could be exempted from the tuition hikes, but those details have not yet been announced.

Quebec also announced minimum tuition fees of $20,000 for international students, but universities will retain the right to charge additional discretionary fees.

Ms. Déry said the new tariffs would apply to undergraduate and professional graduate degrees but not to research-based graduate degrees, and would not affect international students who benefit from existing agreements on tuition fees, such as French and Belgian students.

She said the Quebec government would recover an undisclosed lump sum for each non-Quebec student as part of the new tariffs. The tuition hike and lump sums will amount to “at least $110 million” that will be used to “fund measures which will allow us to better support the French-speaking network in attracting international students, particularly in strategic areas for the Quebec economy and our public services,” Ms. Déry said.

Ms. Déry and the Quebec Minister of the French Language, Jean-François Roberge, said the new tariffs and redistribution measure would help counter what they described as a decline of the French language in Montreal and balance the disproportionate funding from international students going to English-language institutions.

She said that between 2019 and 2022, McGill University, Concordia University, and Bishop’s University received about $282 million of the $407 million in additional revenues from international student tuition fees, meaning French-language institutions each got much less on average.