Quebec cabinet minister Martin Coiteux won’t seek re-election

Open this photo in gallery Quebec Public Security Minister Martin Coiteux speaks during a news conference in Montreal on Jan. 28, 2018. Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press

A high-profile member of Premier Philippe Couillard’s Quebec Liberal government won’t seek another mandate.

Martin Coiteux said he’ll make his intentions official later Friday at a Montreal news conference amid numerous reports he will quit politics ahead of October’s provincial election.

But his boss confirmed the news and paid tribute to him for his contribution to Quebec society.

Story continues below advertisement

Couillard told reporters in Montreal that Coiteux chose to forgo that event so he could brief his staff in his riding on Montreal’s West Island.

Coiteux was first elected in April 2014 and headed the province’s treasury board where he oversaw significant cuts to government spending.

But Couillard said he’d also be remembered for major legislative wins that improved Quebec municipalities.

As of 2016, Coiteux has held the dual portfolios of municipal affairs and public security as well as being responsible for the Montreal region.

He represents the riding of Nelligan, arguably one of the safest Liberal seats.

Couillard wouldn’t comment on whether he tried to convince the versatile minister to stay on, but noted the question of whether to run weighs heavily on everyone before an election.

Coiteux, an economist, taught at HEC Montreal for 20 years prior to his entry into politics.

Story continues below advertisement