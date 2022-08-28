Quebec Premier Francois Legault smiles while visiting a cheesecake shop May 17, 2022 in Laval, Quebec.Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press

The Quebec provincial election campaign is set to officially begin today, giving party leaders about five weeks to win over voters ahead of the Oct. 3 vote.

Outgoing premier François Legault announced last week the race would finally kick off “for real” after weeks of unofficial campaigning by political parties and billions of dollars already promised to voters.

Polls suggest Legault’s Coalition Avenir Québec party holds a commanding lead heading into the campaign, and the party is widely expected to cruise to a second majority.

A Léger poll published earlier this month found support for Legault’s party at 44 per cent, compared to 18 per cent for the second-place Quebec Liberals. Québec solidaire and the Conservative Party of Quebec polled at 15 per cent and 13 per cent, respectively.

While the official first day of the campaign begins today, all the major party leaders have already been naming candidates and making election promises in recent weeks.

As the legislature broke for the summer, Legault’s party had 76 seats, while the Quebec Liberals had 27, Québec solidaire had 10 and the Parti Québécois had seven. The Conservative Party of Quebec held one seat and there were four Independents.