Quebec family reimbursed $10,000 for being shipped wrong body after death in Cuba

Open this photo in gallery: Faraj Allah Jarjour (second right), his wife and children are shown in a handout photo.HO/The Canadian Press

A Montreal-area family that was sent the wrong body after a loved one’s death in Cuba has received a $10,000 reimbursement and an apology from the Caribbean country.

Miriam Jarjour says her family was refunded the money paid to repatriate her father’s remains but still doesn’t know what happened to his body.

Laval, Que., resident Faraj Allah Jarjour had a heart attack and died on March 22 while vacationing with his family near Varadero, Cuba.

But the casket that was sent to Canada last week contained the body of an unknown man at least 20 years younger who looked nothing like the 68-year-old Syrian immigrant.

Global Affairs Canada says Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly has spoken with her Cuban counterpart, who the department says has apologized to the family and agreed to refund the money paid to a repatriation service.

The department says consular officials are working with the Cuban government to find out what happened to Jarjour’s remains and to rectify the situation.