Quebec forecasts at least 1,263 COVID-19 deaths with pandemic peaking around April 18

Open this photo in gallery Quebec Premier Francois Legault responds to reporters during a news conference on the COVID-19 pandemic, Tuesday, April 7, 2020 at the legislature in Quebec City. Jacques Boissinot/The Canadian Press

Quebec public health officials are projecting that COVID-19 will cause 1,263 deaths in the province by the end of April under the most optimistic scenario and 8,860 deaths under the most pessimistic.

They say the reality will likely fall in between the two, and much closer to the optimistic forecast than the pessimistic one.

The modelling projects the pandemic peaking in Quebec on around April 18.

Quebec confirmed its first case of COVID-19 on Feb. 27, and to date it has reported 150 deaths.

The optimistic scenario is based on the experience of Portugal in combating the novel coronavirus and the pessimistic one is based on Italy.

Quebec Premier Francois Legault said earlier today the projections reflect the fact that Quebecers are “making progress,” but he said now is not the time to relax physical distancing measures.

