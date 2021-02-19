Quebec health official advises easing COVID-19 restrictions on March 8 if situation remains stable: documents

Open this photo in gallery Dr. Horacio Arruda, Quebec's director of public health, speaks during a news conference in Montreal, on Feb. 5, 2021. Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press

A written recommendation from Quebec’s public health director suggests the province relax more COVID-19 restrictions on March 8 if the situation remains stable.

The written guidance is part of a series of 14 documents released today from Dr. Horacio Arruda that had been requested by the opposition for months.

Arruda says in the documents that by March 8, more regions under the highest pandemic-alert level should be moved to the lower, “orange” level and restrictions in “red” zones can be eased.

The doctor, however, recommends that the 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew in red zones, such as Montreal, be maintained.

The release of the documents comes as Quebec is reporting 800 new cases of COVID-19 and 14 more deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus, including one within the past 24 hours.

Health officials say hospitalizations dropped by 24, to 723, and 127 people were in intensive care, a drop of two. Quebec has 8,980 active reported infections.

Quebec will open cinemas, pools and arenas ahead of the spring break which begins March 1. The Canadian Press

