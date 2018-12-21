 Skip to main content

Canada Quebec human rights commission investigating treatment of Inuit kids in group homes

The Canadian Press
Quebec’s human rights commission is launching an investigation into the treatment of Inuit children in the youth protection system.

The commission says it has received information suggesting some Inuit children living in Montreal-area group homes were told not to speak Inuktitut and suffered consequences if they did.

Furthermore, the commission says some of the children may not have been assigned a social worker when they were transferred from Quebec’s north.

The allegations concern the provincially run health and social services centre in the west of Montreal.

The commission says it will attempt to verify whether the rights of youth have been violated and take steps to rectify any failings.

The health centre linked to the investigation did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

