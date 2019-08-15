 Skip to main content

Canada Quebec introduces new safety measures at site of deadly highway crash

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

Quebec introduces new safety measures at site of deadly highway crash

MONTREAL
The Canadian Press
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Quebec Transport Minister Francois Bonnardel has announced four measures to improve safety and traffic flow at the site of a deadly pileup that left four people dead this month north of Montreal.

Bonnardel says increased Quebec provincial police presence, a mobile photo radar, new road signage and an extension of a solid line are short-term measures to stop drivers from attempting to merge at the last minute.

The Quebec provincial police investigation is ongoing into the Aug. 5 fiery, multi-vehicle crash on Highway 440 near the exit leading to Highway 15 involving transport trucks and private vehicles that left four dead and 15 injured.

Story continues below advertisement

Bonnardel says the measures were decided upon after experts from his department had an initial look at the area – one of the busiest traffic spots in Quebec, with nearly 300,000 vehicles using the two highways daily.

He says the department will continue its analysis in the coming months, looking at traffic volume, types of accidents, speed and the configuration of the service road.

Police have identified the victims of the Aug. 5 crash as Sylvain Pouliot, 55, of Terrebonne; Robert Tanguay Laplante, 26, of Laval; and Gilles Marsolais, 54, and Michele Bernier, 48, a couple from Montreal.

The crash happened on a busy stretch of highway that runs east-west through Laval, the province’s third largest city.

Police say at least one of the trucks hit a passenger vehicle, setting off a chain reaction. A thick cloud of black smoke could be seen billowing in the air.

Officials have previously said that since 2013, there’ve been about 10 accidents at the interchange, including one other fatality.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter