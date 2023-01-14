Firefighters work the scene after an explosion at a propane company on Jan. 12 in Saint-Roch-de-L’Achigan, Que.Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press

A man who witnessed an explosion at a Quebec propane distribution company north of Montreal says he rushed to the site and attempted to save a woman in distress.

Éric Lizotte, who lives 400 metres away from Propane Lafortune located in St-Roch-de-l’Achigan, Que., says he wanted to help potential survivors after witnessing the explosion on Thursday morning.

He says he saw a woman pushing off debris and desperately trying to escape, but part of the ceiling and a wall collapsed on her while he was still trying to reach her.

Two employees and a subcontractor are still missing as provincial police continue to investigate with the help of police arson technicians. Hydro-Québec is also assisting in the investigation.

Police do not believe the explosion was a criminal act but have not established what caused it.

Lizotte describes his rescue attempt as a traumatic experience, adding he will be consulting his doctor next week.