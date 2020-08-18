 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Quebec moves to shore up long-term care homes ahead of potential second wave of COVID-19

QUEBEC
The Canadian Press
Quebec Health Minister Christian Dube speaks during a news conference in Montreal, on Aug. 10, 2020.

Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press

The Quebec government is giving itself six weeks to shore up its health-care sector ahead of a potential second wave of COVID-19.

Health Minister Christian Dube today presented an action plan for the health network based on nine areas of intervention, including living environments for elderly and vulnerable people, staffing, testing, infection control and governance.

Many of the measures to be put in place by the end of September are aimed at strengthening the long-term care sector, which accounted for the bulk of the province’s 5,727 deaths attributed the novel coronavirus.

Dube says a manager will be named to lead each long-term care home, and staff will be prohibited from working at more than one establishment.

He says the province has learned many lessons from the first wave of COVID-19 but still needs a more rapid and efficient response to infections.

Dube is also announcing an additional $106-million for public health, which will allow regional health establishments to hire some 1,000 full-time workers who would help with contact tracing, infection control and administering an eventual vaccine.

Meanwhile, Quebec reported 46 new COVID-19 cases and six additional deaths linked to the novel coronavirus.

Health officials said today two of the deaths occurred in the past 24 hours.

The province has now reported a total of 61,252 COVID-19 infections since the beginning of the pandemic.

The number of hospitalizations remained unchanged at 145 while the number of people in intensive care increased by two to 27.

The World Health Organization has said it is concerned that the coronavirus spread is being driven by people in their 20s, 30s and 40s, many of whom are unaware they have been infected, posing a danger to vulnerable groups. Reuters

