Quebec ombudswoman to investigate high number of COVID-19 deaths at seniors facilities

MONTREAL
The Canadian Press
Quebec’s ombudswoman Marie Rinfret speaks during a news conference at the legislature, in Quebec City, on June 13, 2019.

Jacques Boissinot/The Canadian Press

Quebec’s ombudswoman will investigate why so many seniors died from COVID-19 in the province’s long-term care homes and other residences for the elderly.

Marie Rinfret announced today in a statement that her probe will focus on the failings of Quebec’s health-care network in responding to the many COVID-19 outbreaks in public and private senior residences.

She says the investigation will look into how residences for the elderly can be improved to better handle future pandemics or similar health crises, with a progress report expected by the fall.

Rinfret says the pandemic exacerbated existing problems, including what she calls a glaring shortage of staff and high turnover rates in long-term care homes, as well as insufficient oversight of private residences by authorities.

Quebec reported 70 additional COVID-19 deaths today, bringing the total to 4,139, and it added 614 new cases, for a total of 48,598.

As of Sunday, more than 81 per cent of Quebec’s deaths related to COVID-19 had occurred either at long-term care homes or at private seniors residences.

Scott Gottlieb says we will be better prepared for a second wave of COVID-19 in the fall, but a spike in new cases may also arrive at a time when other seasonal illness circulate. The head of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration between 2017 and 2019 adds that Sweden leads Europe in coronavirus deaths despite attempts at herd immunity. The Globe and Mail

