Quebec provincial police are investigating after a body was found inside a fire-ravaged home east of Montreal late Sunday.

Officers arrested two people in the area shortly after the fire was reported, and they will be met by investigators in the coming hours.

Authorities have not yet been able to confirm the identity or gender of the victim inside the home in Sorel-Tracy, about 90 kilometres northeast of Montreal.

Police say it also isn’t clear whether the cause of death was the fire or something else.

The circumstances surrounding the blaze are under investigation.

Arson squad officers were examining the rubble of the home on Turcotte Street, in a residential area, for clues.

This content appears as provided to The Globe by the originating wire service. It has not been edited by Globe staff.