 Skip to main content
Complete Olympic Games coverage at your fingertips
Your inside track on the Olympic Games
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week for 24 weeks
Complete Olympic Games coverage at your fingertips
Your inside track onthe Olympics Games
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today
// //

Canada

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices

Quebec priest sentenced to 3½ years in prison for sex crimes against minors

SALABERRY-DE-VALLEYFIELD, Que.
The Canadian Press
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

A Quebec priest was sentenced Wednesday to three-and-a-half years in prison for committing sex acts on a dozen minors.

Jean Pilon, a priest with the Clercs de Saint-Viateur, had pleaded guilty to 12 of the 26 counts with which he was charged.

The 79-year-old priest pleaded guilty to counts involving gross indecency, but the charges involving sexual assault and indecent assault were dropped.

Story continues below advertisement

Nine of his victims delivered impact statements to the court west of Montreal, stating their lives had been stolen and that they were still living with psychological and dependency issues.

Quebec court Judge Bertrand St-Arnaud praised the courage of the victimized men and women who testified and who helped bring the case to court.

Pilon was arrested in June 2020 at the Joliette, Que., residence of the Clercs de Saint-Viateur along with four other members of the religious congregation – all in their 80s – for alleged crimes that took place between 1961 and 1989.

The five had taught and supervised minors at various colleges across the province.

About 360 alleged victims are seeking damages against the religious order through a class-action lawsuit authorized by the Quebec Superior Court in April 2019.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments are closed

We have closed comments on this story for legal reasons or for abuse. For more information on our commenting policies and how our community-based moderation works, please read our Community Guidelines and our Terms and Conditions.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies