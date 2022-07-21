Quebec Premier Francois Legault answers a question during a news conference in Victoria, on July 12.CHAD HIPOLITO/The Canadian Press

Quebec Premier Francois Legault says public health officials are not recommending new COVID-19 restrictions despite high levels of community transmission across the province.

Legault told reporters today that although COVID-19 hospitalizations have surpassed 2,100, there are fewer patients in hospital with the disease compared with previous waves.

But he is suggesting Quebeckers nonetheless avoid visiting the province’s “overloaded” emergency rooms except for serious medical problems, because many health-care workers are off sick with COVID-19 or on vacation.

He also announced that the province plans to begin offering the Moderna vaccine against COVID-19 for children aged six months to five years old next week.

Meanwhile, health officials are reporting 20 more deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus and a 53-patient rise in COVID-19 hospitalizations.

They say there are 2,110 COVID-19 patients in hospital, including 59 people in intensive care, a rise of two from the day before.

Sign up for the Coronavirus Update newsletter to read the day’s essential coronavirus news, features and explainers written by Globe reporters and editors.