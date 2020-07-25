 Skip to main content
Quebec reports 171 new COVID-19 cases, three more deaths linked to virus

Montreal, Quebec, Canada
The Canadian Press
People wear face masks as they pay for parking in Montreal, Saturday, July 25, 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world. Quebec is still seeing a rising number of cases.

Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press

Quebec continues to see a rise in the number of COVID-19 infections, reporting 171 new confirmed cases today.

The new cases bring the total number to 58,414.

The province is also reporting three deaths — one new — to bring the total to 5,666.

Despite more confirmed cases, the number of people in hospital dropped by 14 to 206 patients.

Of those, 12 are in intensive care, the same as one day earlier.

Quebec says 50,703 people have recovered from the virus.

The province has stepped up its testing capacity in recent days, with more than 16,000 tests conducted on Thursday, the last day for which figures are available.

