Quebec reports 703 new COVID-19 cases, one death

Open this photo in gallery A woman walks by a COVID-19 vaccination sign in Montreal on Aug. 21. Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press

Quebec is reporting 703 new cases of COVID-19 today and one additional death linked to the disease.

The Health Department says the number of hospitalizations increased by 20, to 198, while 70 people were in intensive care, a decline of one from the day before.

Quebec’s public health institute says 88 per cent of residents 12 and over have received at least one dose of vaccine and 82.5 per cent are considered adequately vaccinated.

According to the Health Department, 31 people were admitted to hospital Wednesday while 11 COVID-19 patients were discharged. It says that 21 of the new admissions were either not vaccinated against COVID-19 or had received their first dose less than 14 days earlier.

A union representing daycare workers in Quebec released a survey today showing that while 81 per cent of the 5,477 workers who responded to the survey are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, only 57 per cent of respondents supported mandatory vaccination for daycare workers.

Quebec is requiring health-care workers to be vaccinated by Oct. 15 and the province’s largest opposition party has called for mandatory vaccination to be extended to teachers and daycare workers.

