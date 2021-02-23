Quebec reports 739 new COVID-19 cases as Legault set to outline next steps in province’s vaccination plan

Open this photo in gallery A sign for a COVID-19 vaccination clinic, in Montreal, on Feb. 21, 2021. Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press

The Quebec government is reporting 739 new cases of COVID-19 ahead of a news conference later today during which the premier is expected to outline the next steps in the province’s vaccination plan.

Premier Francois Legault and Health Minister Christian Dube will hold a 1 p.m. news conference at the Olympic Stadium, which is to serve as a mass vaccination site.

Dube said on Twitter that Quebec is expecting to receive more than 107,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine and 28,500 doses of the Moderna vaccine this week, which he said will allow the province to accelerate the pace of immunizations.

The province is also reporting 13 more deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus, including one that occurred in the past 24 hours.

COVID-19-related hospitalizations dropped by nine, to 680, and the number of intensive care patients rose by three, to 120.

Quebec has reported a total of 10,330 deaths linked to the virus and 283,666 infections.

Quebec will open cinemas, pools and arenas ahead of the spring break which begins March 1. The Canadian Press

