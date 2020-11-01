Quebec reports 965 new COVID-19 cases, 26 deaths

Open this photo in gallery People wear face masks as they walk along a street in Montreal, Oct. 31, 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world. Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press

Quebec is reporting 965 new cases of COVID-19 today, bringing the total number of cases since the pandemic started to 106,981.

Officials also reported 26 new deaths related to the disease, including six from the last 24 hours.

Officials say there were 15 from between Oct 25 and Oct. 30, two deaths from before Oct. 25 and 3 deaths from unknown dates.

Story continues below advertisement

The province’s death toll now stands at 6,272.

Hospitalizations dropped to 496 as 7 people who had the disease were discharged.

Quebec saw two more people admitted to intensive care today for a total of 84 patients.

This story was produced with the financial assistance of the Facebook and Canadian Press News Fellowship.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.