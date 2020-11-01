 Skip to main content

Quebec reports 965 new COVID-19 cases, 26 deaths

MONTREAL
The Canadian Press
People wear face masks as they walk along a street in Montreal, Oct. 31, 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world.

Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press

Quebec is reporting 965 new cases of COVID-19 today, bringing the total number of cases since the pandemic started to 106,981.

Officials also reported 26 new deaths related to the disease, including six from the last 24 hours.

Officials say there were 15 from between Oct 25 and Oct. 30, two deaths from before Oct. 25 and 3 deaths from unknown dates.

The province’s death toll now stands at 6,272.

Hospitalizations dropped to 496 as 7 people who had the disease were discharged.

Quebec saw two more people admitted to intensive care today for a total of 84 patients.

This story was produced with the financial assistance of the Facebook and Canadian Press News Fellowship.

Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

