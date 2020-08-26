Quebec reviewing dozens of positive COVID-19 test results after contamination issue

Quebec health authorities are reviewing dozens of positive COVID-19 test results after they say some lab samples from the Montreal area became contaminated.

The Health Department reported 142 new cases of COVID-19 today, including the 40 that are being investigated.

Quebec reported one additional death attributed to the novel coronavirus, bringing the total to 5,747.

Hospitalizations declined by eight to 110, while the number of people in intensive care remained stable at 12.

The total number of cases reported in Quebec now stands at 61,945, but authorities say that could change following the investigation into the contaminated samples.

The spike in new cases comes the day before many children in the Montreal area head back to class for the first day of school.

