 Skip to main content

Quebec tables bill to give families of missing Indigenous children access to records

Montreal, Quebec, Canada
The Canadian Press
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Quebec's Indigenous Affairs Minister Ian Lafreniere is tabling a bill that would allow relatives of Indigenous children who disappeared or died after being admitted to health-care facilities to obtain information about their loved ones.

Jacques Boissinot/The Canadian Press

The Quebec government has introduced legislation that would allow relatives of Indigenous children who disappeared or died after being admitted to health-care facilities to obtain information about their loved ones.

Indigenous Affairs Minister Ian Lafreniere tabled the bill today, saying he hoped it would help families get answers.

Several dozen children died or were placed in foster care after being admitted to health or social-services facilities between the 1950s and 1989.

Story continues below advertisement

In some cases, the parents never learned what happened to the children.

The new bill requires health-care facilities, social services, organizations and religious congregations to transmit personal information about the missing or deceased children to their families.

It also gives the government the power to launch an investigation into organizations that don’t comply.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies