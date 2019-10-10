 Skip to main content

Cannabis

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

Quebec to appeal court ruling that allows cannabis plants to be grown at home

QUEBEC
The Canadian Press
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Quebec prime minister François Legault makes a statement following a state lunch with French president at the Elysee Palace on Jan. 21, 2019, in Paris.

LUDOVIC MARIN/AFP/Getty Images

The Quebec government is appealing a court decision last month that invalidated the parts of the province’s cannabis law that prohibit home cultivation.

Premier Francois Legault told reporters Thursday his government “will go right to the limit in the courts to do what we think is good for Quebecers.”

He noted the two main parties in the national assembly agree on forbidding growing pot at home – his own Coalition Avenir Quebec and the Liberals, who passed the provincial cannabis law while in government.

Story continues below advertisement

On Sept. 3, Quebec Superior Court Justice Manon Lavoie ruled Quebec’s legislation infringed upon the jurisdiction of the federal government, which has sole responsibility for legislating on criminal matters.

The judge ruled unconstitutional the sections of the Quebec Cannabis Regulation Act prohibiting the possession and cultivation of cannabis plants for personal purposes.

Federal law allows Canadian citizens to grow up to four cannabis plants at home, but Quebec chose in June 2018 to legislate against home cultivation.

The federal cannabis rules came into effect on Oct. 17, 2018.

Manitoba has also banned people from growing their own cannabis at home, overriding the federal law.

Lionel Carmant, Quebec’s junior health minister, said the province supports a public health approach and wants to avoid trivializing the use of cannabis.

Carmant said Quebec’s stance is different than the rest of Canada. Legault mentioned the example of rental properties.

Story continues below advertisement

“There are many property owners who think it would be bad for their apartment rentals to permit the growing of cannabis in the home,” Legault said.

After the decision came down, lawyers on both sides cautioned against immediately growing cannabis at home given the likelihood of an appeal.

Meanwhile, the Legault government is also moving ahead with its plan to raise the legal age of pot consumption from 18 to 21, with Bill 2, as it is known, set for adoption later this year.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter