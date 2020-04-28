Quebec to reopen manufacturing, construction and some retail businesses starting May 4, Legault says

Hundreds of thousands of Quebec workers will be going back to jobs at factories, constructions sites and stores over three weeks in May in an economic relaunch the province’s public health officials warn will come at a cost of illness and death.

Premier François Legault, flanked by his top economic minister and director of Public Health Dr. Horacio Arruda, announced street-level retail, construction and engineering, and manufacturing will reopen progressively starting May 4.

About 450,000 of the 1.2-million Quebeckers currently off the job are expected to be back to work by the end of May under the plan.

Story continues below advertisement

Dr. Arruda acknowledged the effects of the reopening are unknown but he said officials will closely monitor the effect on the spread of the coronavirus and the impact on the province’s hospitals. Rules maintaining distancing and prohibiting gatherings in social settings will remain in place.

“There will be outbreaks, there will be an increase in cases,” Dr. Arruda said. “I hope not too many people will die. But make no mistake, the virus is here, and it's here for a long time... the question is how to balance it. Economy, money, mental health, are also all determinants of health.”

Quebec announced 83 new deaths Tuesday, bringing the total to 1,682 and added 775 new cases, bringing the total to 25,757, making the province the hardest hit location in Canada by far. Most of the outbreak is now taking place in long-term care homes. Mr. Legault said outside nursing homes, the province’s has experienced fewer than 10 deaths a day for two weeks now, allowing it to move forward with reopening. The premier announced Monday elementary schools would start reopening May 11.

As he outlined details of the business plan, Mr. Legault said workplaces will be required to follow distancing and cleanliness rules. Quebeckers will still be required to observe a ban on large gatherings.

In the retail sector, operations with exterior-opening doors will be allowed to open outside the Montreal region on May 4. The interior of shopping centres along with bars and sit-down restaurants will remain closed, Mr. Legault said. Retail outlets in the Montreal region will be allowed to reopen May 11.

On May 11, factories throughout Quebec will be allowed to open with limits on how many workers can be on the floor at any time. Those restrictions could be lifted as early as May 25, allowing a full return to work.

Construction will be allowed to relaunch completely May 11.

Story continues below advertisement

All factories, construction sites and stores will be expected to follow distancing and cleanliness rules, Mr. Legault said.

“The idea is to reopen gradually, add workers, and follow up to see if there is an impact on contagion, an impact on hospitals,” Mr. Legault said. “It’s important we maintain control. Our situation is under control, under long-term care.”

The business plan came one day after the province announced daycares and elementary schools will open over a week starting May 11.

Economy and Innovation Minister Pierre Fitzgibbon 1.2-million Quebeckers are currently out of work due to the lockdown.

On Tuesday, Ontario Premier Doug Ford reiterated his plan, announced Monday, that the province would not begin to reopen its economy until there were consistent decreases in infection rates over a period of several weeks. He said sector-specific guidelines could come as early as this week.

He also announced a new website for businesses to suggest temporary changes to regulations that would help them keep operations running or assist in COVID-19 relief efforts.

Story continues below advertisement

Mr. Ford hesitated to comment on Quebec’s speedier plan to re-open schools and pieces of its economy. “That’s going to be up to Premier Legault,” he said. ​​

With files from Josh O’Kane in Toronto

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.