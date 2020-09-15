 Skip to main content
//empty //empty

Canada

Register
AdChoices

Quebec town of Asbestos unveils shortlist for new name

ASBESTOS, Que.
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

A town sign is seen in from of a mining truck in Asbestos, Que., on March 11, 2020.

The Canadian Press

The town of Asbestos, Que., looking to shed its link to the hazardous substance, has narrowed the search for a new name to four contenders.

Mayor Hugues Grimard announced on Monday that the four possibilities residents will vote on next month are Apalone, Jeffrey, Phenix and Trois-Lacs.

The names refer respectively to an endangered turtle, the name of the city’s first asbestos mine operator, a mythical bird and a former municipality that merged with Asbestos in 1999.

Story continues below advertisement

The Eastern Townships town has long debated changing its name due to the negative attention it receives, and the area has exited the asbestos industry after the Jeffrey mine closed in 2012.

The town, about 130 kilometres east of Montreal, helped make Canada one the world’s leaders in asbestos exportation.

Long used in building materials such as ceiling tiles and cement, it’s now banned in many countries.

The World Health Organization says the inhalation of asbestos fibres causes lung cancer, mesothelioma and other diseases and is responsible for tens of thousands of deaths around the world.

Municipal council adopted a plan to change the name in November 2019, but the process has been slowed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The community of more than 7,000 will vote at city hall between Oct. 14 and Oct. 18, using a ranked ballot.

Anyone 14 and older will be permitted to vote, but those under 18 will need to be accompanied by a parent.

Story continues below advertisement

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Follow related topics

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies