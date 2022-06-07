Bernard Drainville, the CAQ candidate for Levis, speaks during a news conference on June 7.Jacques Boissinot/The Canadian Press

A former Parti Quebecois cabinet minister now running for the Coalition Avenir Quebec says Quebeckers are no longer interested in talking about sovereignty.

Bernard Drainville made the comments today after he was officially introduced as a star candidate in the Quebec City-area riding of Levis for Premier Francois Legault’s political party ahead of the summer provincial election campaign.

Drainville says he has realized that Quebeckers no longer have an appetite for the debate between federalism and sovereignty that dominated political discourse in the province for nearly 50 years.

Instead, he says Quebeckers favour the Coalition Avenir Quebec’s nationalist approach, which he defines as fighting for a stronger Quebec within Canada.

Drainville, a well-known radio host, is the second prominent person to have championed independence to join the Coalition Avenir Quebec in recent days, following former Bloc Quebecois MP Caroline St-Hilaire.

He is known for having presented a so-called values charter that would have prevented people who wear religious symbols from working in public institutions, back when he was in government with the Parti Quebecois in 2013.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.