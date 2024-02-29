Open this photo in gallery: Women wearing hijabs walk in the Old Port in Montreal in 2022.Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press

Quebec’s Appeal Court has upheld most of the province’s controversial secularism law known as Bill 21, which prohibits many civil servants from wearing visible religious symbols on the job.

The government of Premier François Legault used the notwithstanding clause when it passed the law in 2019, prompting widespread condemnation across the country. The Act Respecting the Laicity of the State imposes state religious neutrality and applies to civil servants holding “positions of authority,” including teachers, police officers and government lawyers.

Under the law, people in those jobs who wear the symbols and already hold those posts are allowed to keep working. They cannot be promoted or transferred, and new hires must remove the religious symbol to work.

The Court of Appeal published a 290-page decision Thursday afternoon, agreeing with a lower-court ruling in 2021 that found the Quebec government’s use of the Charter’s notwithstanding clause shields Bill 21 from legal challenges based on allegations of discrimination.

“No doubt, the fact that a legislature can exempt a statute from the application of certain provisions of the Canadian Charter or the Quebec Charter … is cause for reflection, if not discomfort,” a panel of three justices acknowledged in a unanimous decision, but it is nonetheless legal.

Thursday’s ruling also agreed with the lower court’s decision to strike down religious dress restrictions on members of the National Assembly, who have a Constitutional right to run for election and sit in the legislature without such constraints. The notwithstanding clause does not apply to Charter provisions protecting democratic rights.

But, unlike the Superior Court judge, the Court of Appeal found that Bill 21 does not infringe on Quebec’s English-speaking minority’s rights to manage their education system, a major win for Mr. Legault’s government. The 2021 decision carved out an exception from the law for the anglophone education system.

“The argument of the parties opposed to the Act attempts to take elements that are unrelated to language, sharing no characteristics with it, and glue them together around the notion of ‘culture,’” the Court of Appeal ruling says. In siding with their arguments, “the Trial Judgment gives s. 23 a scope it does not have” and must be reversed.

The Quebec government has repeatedly argued that Bill 21 is moderate and supported by most Quebeckers.

However, the law sparked outrage from federal politicians, other premiers, local governments, legal scholars and advocates, who argued that it targets racialized minorities who choose to practise their faith. Several groups, including the Canadian Civil Liberties Association and the National Council of Canadian Muslims, took the province to court.

Former federal Justice Minister David Lametti has said that Ottawa would participate in a challenge of Bill 21, should the case end up at the Supreme Court.