Quebec’s police watchdog probes death of man 33, after being pepper sprayed by police

Sherbrooke, Quebec, Canada
The Canadian Press
SHERBROOKE, Que. - Quebec’s independent police watchdog is investigating the death of a 33-year-old man who was pepper sprayed by police on Saturday in Sherbrooke.

The Bureau des enquetes independantes is investigating the incident, which occurred around 10:15 a.m. in front of a Sherbrooke business.

The watchdog says in a statement that police were called for an altercation between two men and one of them fled the scene.

When an officer caught up to him, pepper spray was used to bring him under control.

The man lost consciousness and was transported to hospital where his death was pronounced about 11:30 a.m.

Quebec provincial police will provide technical support to the bureau’s team of investigators.

Sherbrooke is about 150 kilometres east of Montreal.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 25, 2020.

This content appears as provided to The Globe by the originating wire service. It has not been edited by Globe staff.

Report an error
