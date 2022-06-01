A recall has been issued for Tri-Star Seafood Supply Ltd. brand live spot prawns due to a possible norovirus contamination.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says the shellfish were sold in B.C., Alberta, Manitoba and Ontario, and may have been distributed in other provinces and territories as well.

They should be thrown out or returned to the place of purchase.

The CFIA says there have been reported illnesses associated with the consumption of the prawns.

The recall was triggered as part of an investigation into a food-borne illness outbreak, and the CFIA says there may be other product recalls.

The agency notes that people with norovirus illness usually develop symptoms of diarrhea, vomiting, nausea and stomach cramps within 24 to 48 hours, but possibly as early as 12 hours.

