Police in Regina say a man faces two attempted murder charges after he allegedly ran over a woman who was lying on the street with stab wounds twice while officers shot at a truck to stop him.

Investigators say they responded to a report early Saturday about an injured woman.

They allege while officers on the scene were trying to talk to a man in a truck who was nearby, he floored the vehicle and reversed onto the woman.

Police ordered him to stop and get out, but they say he refused and began to drive at a high rate of speed towards officers and the victim.

Police say the officers opened fire on the truck to try to stop it, but that it ran over the woman a second time and then drove off.

Officers followed the vehicle and arrested a 54-year-old man a short time later in a rural area northeast of Regina, and he is to appear in Regina provincial court on Monday.

Police say the woman’s injuries were not life-threatening and that she was in stable condition in hospital.

There were no injuries as a result of the officers firing their guns, police say.

Police say they are also reviewing the discharge of the officers’ firearms and the vehicle chase.

In addition, they say the Saskatchewan Serious Incident Response Team will monitor the two reviews, and that all uses of force are also reported to the Saskatchewan Police Commission.