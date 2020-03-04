Regina police dealing with spike in drug overdoses, deaths

Open this photo in gallery Fentanyl pills are shown in an undated file photo. The Associated Press

The Regina Police Service says more people have died as a result of suspected drug overdoses in the city.

The service says it knows of 85 overdoses that have happened since the start of the year – which surpasses a high of 82 reported cases last year.

Police believe fentanyl was a factor in a majority of them.

They say three people are confirmed to have died from drug overdoses and another three deaths are under investigation, including those of two men on Tuesday.

A 28-year-old man and a 37-year-old woman who died last month were found with lethal levels of fentanyl and methamphetamine in their bodies.

