More unpleasant weather is on the way for much of Atlantic Canada.

Environment Canada has issued a series of weather warnings and special weather statements as residents of New Brunswick and Newfoundland were still digging out from heavy snowfalls.

In eastern Newfoundland, heavy rain is in the forecast for today, leading to warnings that flooding could result because the frozen ground will be unable to absorb the precipitation.

Between 30 and 50 millimetres of rain is expected across the Avalon, Burin, Connaigre and Bonavista peninsulas by Tuesday afternoon, as gusts are expected to reach 100 kilometres per hour along the coast.

As well, between 10 and 30 centimetres of snow is in the forecast for central and northeastern parts of the island.

In Nova Scotia, rainfall warnings have been issued for most of Cape Breton, and a special weather statement says residents along the province’s Atlantic coast should keep an eye on sea water levels because of an “exceedingly high” astronomical tide.

In New Brunswick, the high tide warning also applies to coastal communities from Bouctouche to the Bay of Chaleur, where high tides are expected this afternoon and this evening.