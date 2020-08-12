 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Canada

Residents of Red Lake, Ont., continue to evacuate as nearby wildfire grows

RED LAKE, Ont.
The Canadian Press
This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Residents of Red Lake, Ont., continue to flee the community as a nearby wildfire grows.

A spokesman for provincial Ministry of the Solicitor General says aircraft are available to help with evacuations, and about 200 more people are expected to leave the town of approximately 4,000 today.

Greg Flood says the government’s “top priority remains the health and safety of residents in northern communities impacted by wildfires.”

The northern cities of Timmins and Thunder Bay are accepting evacuees from Red Lake and the nearby Eabametoong First Nation.

A spokeswoman for the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry says the fire is 750 hectares in size and receiving aerial fire suppression.

Jolanta Kowalski says the blaze is burning approximately three kilometres south of the Red Lake townsite and three kilometres west of a major highway in the area.

Ontario Provincial Police says the cause of this fire is unknown and under investigation, but foul play is not suspected at this time.

