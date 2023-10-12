RCMP in Saskatchewan say a dangerous persons alert has been issued for a First Nation after receiving reports of two men in the community with a firearm.

Mounties say people on the Montreal Lake Cree Nation, about 240 kilometres north of Saskatoon, should stay home and lock their doors.

They say one injury has been reported.

Authorities say they are searching for 29-year-old Justice Bird and 27-year-old Deon Smith.

Bird is described as wearing a white ball cap, and black and white clothes.

No description was available for Smith.

RCMP are asking people not to approach the suspects and to call 911 with any information.