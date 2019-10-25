 Skip to main content

Canada

Robert Pichette, the father of New Brunswick’s flag, dies at 83

FREDERICTON
The Canadian Press
Comments

Robert Pichette, an author, historian, journalist, political staffer and the father of New Brunswick’s flag, died Thursday.

The province’s premier confirmed the death of the 83-year-old, who also co-authored the province’s Official Languages Act.

Pichette worked extensively in public service, serving as chief of staff to former premier Louis Robichaud, as the province’s first director of cultural affairs and worked for the federal government as an Atlantic representative for the Commissioner of Official Languages.

The Edmundston, N.B., born Pichette was also author of several books on Acadian and New Brunswick history.

Premier Blaine Higgs paid tribute to Pichette on Facebook on Thursday night as an iconic New Brunswicker.

Higgs says Pichette helped shape the cultural and linguistic fabric of the province.

“It’s clear that his dedication to our province was second to none,” Higgs wrote.

