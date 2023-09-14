South-end residents of Saint John, N.B., are being asked to shelter in place because of a fire at a metal recycling yard along the harbour.

The City of Saint John is asking people to remain home, close all doors and windows and turn off heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

The Saint John Firefighters Association says crews are battling a blaze that began around 1:45 a.m. at the American Iron & Metal recycling plant, at the Port Saint John.

Firefighters say heavy, potentially harmful smoke may drift across the city.

The fire has forced the closing of three nearby schools with the Anglophone South School District.

The district says the closed schools are Saint John High School, St. Malachy’s Memorial High School and St. John the Baptist/King Edward School.