Saskatchewan’s provincial auditor says she’s to investigate how the province chooses hotels for those who require social assistance.

A spokesperson for auditor Tara Clemett says she’s to look into the province’s procurement and payment practices when those on social assistance need to stay at hotels.

The investigation comes after the Opposition NDP accused a motel owned by a legislature member of increasing rates for a client when social services started to pick up the tab.

Saskatchewan Party legislature member Gary Grewal owns the motel.

Social Services Minister Gene Makowsky has said Grewal plans to meet with the conflict of interest commissioner over the accusations.

Grewal has not been seen at the legislature since the allegations surfaced earlier this month.