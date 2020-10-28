 Skip to main content

Saskatchewan brings in new rules for Saskatoon nightclubs because of virus spike

Regina
The Canadian Press
Starting Friday, clubs in Saskatoon won't be allowed to serve alcohol after 10 p.m. and must close at 11 p.m.

The Canadian Press

Saskatchewan is introducing new rules for nightclubs in Saskatoon after a spike in COVID-19 cases.

Health officials says a recent rise in cases has been tied to nightspots in the city.

Starting Friday, clubs in Saskatoon won’t be allowed to serve alcohol after 10 p.m. and must close at 11 p.m.

The Ministry of Health says all nightclubs in the province must have no more than six people to a table and allow no mingling between groups.

It says dance floors and karaoke must remain closed.

Newly re-elected Premier Scott Moe has said he doesn’t believe widespread shutdowns of businesses and activities are needed to slow the current spread of the novel coronavirus, and that he would rather take targeted measures when outbreaks occur.

Health officials have reported 67 new cases. Of 2,908 total cases, 666 are considered active and 2,217 people have recovered.

There are 20 people in hospital.

