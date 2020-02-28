 Skip to main content

Canada

Register
AdChoices

Saskatchewan coroner’s jury recommends letting prison guards call 911

Prince Albert, Sask.
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Patches are seen on the arm and shoulder of a corrections officer in the segregation unit at the Fraser Valley Institution for Women during a media tour, in Abbotsford, B.C., in 2017.

DARRYL DYCK/The Canadian Press

A coroner’s jury reviewing the case of an inmate who killed himself at the Saskatchewan Penitentiary is recommending that corrections officers be allowed to call 911 when they see fit.

Curtis Cozart, who was 30, was found hanging in his cell in 2017 at the federal prison in Prince Albert and died the next day in hospital.

The jury heard there was a delay in calling 911 because, under current policy, corrections officers are required to contact a supervisor first.

Story continues below advertisement

The jury recommends all officers have the ability to call 911 if they deem a situation requires it.

It also recommends all officers be required to carry a cutting tool after evening lockup.

The Correctional Service of Canada said it takes the death of an inmate very seriously and conducted its own review of what happened to Cozart.

“BOIs (Board of Investigations) allow the CSC to examine circumstances of incidents and to present findings and recommendations that may prevent similar occurrences in the future,” Christina Tricomi, a CSC spokeswoman said in an email.

“Any actions that address any areas of concern are considered and implemented accordingly.”

She did not comment on the jury’s specific recommendations.

The inquest heard the tool had to be retrieved from another location in the unit before Cozart could be cut down from the ligature he used.

Story continues below advertisement

Psychologist Robert McIntyre testified he first saw Cozart in late 2016 and early 2017 for panic attacks and anxiety.

At the time, McIntyre said Cozart made no mention of thoughts of self-harm or suicide.

However, the inquest also heard an earlier 2016 court report, which McIntyre had not seen, that noted Cozart did have some history of suicide attempts in recent years.

The three-day inquest heard from a total of 13 witnesses.

Related topics

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies