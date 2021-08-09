 Skip to main content
Saskatchewan COVID-19 cases ‘overwhelmingly’ among unvaccinated people

REGINA
The Canadian Press
Open this photo in gallery

A dose of the Pfizer vaccine at a COVID-19 vaccination drive-thru clinic at Evraz Place in Regina on April 15, 2021.

Mark Taylor/The Canadian Press

Saskatchewan Health says the overwhelming majority of people still getting COVID-19 in the province are unvaccinated.

The province says in a news release that more than 90 per cent of the 1,220 people who tested positive for COVID-19 in July were unvaccinated or partially vaccinated.

It says 95 per cent of those admitted to the intensive care unit were unvaccinated or tested positive within three weeks of receiving their first dose.

The health ministry says all four people who died after testing positive for COVID-19 in July were unvaccinated.

About a third of the province’s cases were in people 19 and under, and about 20 per cent were in children under 12 who cannot yet be vaccinated.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority continues to hold pop-up and walk-in vaccination clinics throughout the province.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

