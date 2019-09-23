Saskatchewan gas station manager assaulted by a man saying he shouldn’t be in Canada

A manager of gas station in Saskatoon says he’s scared to go to work after a stranger screamed at him while he was filling a customer’s vehicle, telling him he didn’t have “any right to be in Canada.”

Hedayet Ullah told CKOM radio the man approached him from the sidewalk on Sunday, and when he tried to reason with the stranger, he says the man punched him in the chest.

Ullah says other customers intervened and the attacker turned his attention towards them as Ullah retreated inside the store, but he says the man followed and began throwing displays to the ground.

Story continues below advertisement

Ullah emigrated from Bangladesh to Canada seven years ago, and he says it is the first time he has experienced anything like Sunday’s incident.

One of the customers called police and followed the man when he walked away.

A 45-year-old man is facing charges of assault and mischief.

“He kicked over all of my chocolate bar stands. He tried to hit me, but we kept a distance,” Ullah said. “The cash register was broken, everything was broken. My store was closed almost until 9 p.m.”

Ullah posted a collection of security camera video of the incident to Facebook.

He said he woke up Monday afraid of returning to the gas station.

“I cannot drive. When I tried to drive I was just feeling shaky or something,” Ullah said.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

“Now I’m feeling sick a little bit … I’m not feeling safe.”