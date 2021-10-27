The Saskatchewan legislative building, in Regina, on May 30, 2020.Mark Taylor/The Canadian Press

Saskatchewan Lt-Gov. Russ Mirasty will lay out the province’s priorities in a Throne Speech this afternoon as the fall sitting of the legislature begins.

Premier Scott Moe provided some hints earlier this week about his Saskatchewan Party government’s focus.

It includes bringing in tougher measures on crime, growing the economy, promoting exports and discussing Saskatchewan independence.

Government house leader Jeremy Harrison says they plan to introduce several bills, as well as a new program to incentivize Indigenous investment.

The Opposition NDP says it plans to question the government over its handling of the fourth wave of COVID-19.

The province has the highest weekly rate of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths among the provinces, as the government stands firm against bringing in new public health measures.

NDP Leader Ryan Meili said his party will hold the premier to account.

“The premier will do everything he can to get off the topic of his own failure. He will spin, he will distract, he will try to change the topic,” Meili said in an interview Tuesday. “We’re not going to let him get away with it, because he owes the people an explanation, and he owes action.”

NDP house leader Vicki Mowat said their focus will also include supports for small businesses, health care and education.

Harrison, who has sat through 14 throne speeches in the province, said today’s will be one of the most detailed.

“Outside of maybe the 2007 Throne Speech and the initial (Saskatchewan Party) election, I think it would be fair to say this is probably going to be the most specific Throne Speech of any, and we’re looking forward to it,” he said.

“We’ve had over $10-billion of investment in the course of the last eight months, which is a rate of investment we haven’t really seen before in the history of the province. Just really exciting projects that are going to be going forward.”

This content appears as provided to The Globe by the originating wire service. It has not been edited by Globe staff.