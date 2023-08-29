Open this photo in gallery: Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe listens during a news conference, in Whistler, B.C., on June 27.DARRYL DYCK/The Canadian Press

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe shuffled his cabinet Tuesday, changing the representation of many major portfolios.

Moe’s cabinet includes new ministers for education, health and policing.

Jeremy Cockrill is to become the education minister, moving from highways, and Everett Hindley is to become health minister, moving from mental health and rural health.

Paul Merriman, the former minister of health, moves to corrections, policing and public safety. Christine Tell, who oversaw that portfolio, now oversees the Ministry of Environment.

Dustin Duncan, who was previously education minister, now oversees the province’s Crown corporations, including SaskPower, SaskEnergy, auto insurer SGI and SaskTel.

Tim McLeod, an MLA from the Moose Jaw area elected in 2020, becomes the minister for mental health, addictions and rural and remote health.

Prince Albert MLA Joe Hargrave re-enters cabinet as minister of SaskBuilds and procurement.

The size of cabinet remains unchanged at 18 members.

“The mandate of our new cabinet is to build and protect Saskatchewan – to continue a strong economy, strong communities and strong families, and to protect all that we have built together from threats like federal intrusion and economic challenges like inflation,” Moe said in a news release.

Last week, two former cabinet ministers announced they would not seek re-election in 2024.

Former environment minister Dana Skoropad, who was elected in 2020, said he was not seeking re-election for family reasons.

Longtime Saskatchewan Party MLA Don Morgan also announced he would not run next year, saying voters should have an opportunity to choose a fresh face.

Morgan is to become a provincial secretary in this new shuffle.

Ahead of the shuffle, Moe thanked Morgan for his years of service.