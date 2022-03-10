Saskatchewan's premier says he's not calling on Ottawa to sanction Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich, who's a major shareholder of Evraz, which operates a steel mill in the province.Matt Dunham/The Associated Press

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe says he’s not calling on Ottawa to sanction a Russian oligarch who’s a major shareholder of Evraz, which operates a steel mill in the province.

The British government sanctioned Roman Abramovich today over his close ties with the Kremlin, claiming he’s using Evraz to help destabilize Ukraine during Russia’s invasion.

Evraz denies the allegations in a statement on its website.

Saskatchewan’s NDP Opposition has called on the Canadian government to sanction the company, saying it needs to stop the flow of money to Abramovich.

Moe says his Saskatchewan Party government is not looking into options to assume ownership of the mill, which is one of Regina’s largest employers.

He says the Evraz mill in Regina is disconnected from its global operations, and that the future should be bright for the company as it manufactures pipelines.

Abramovich is the largest shareholder of Evraz, owning 28 per cent of the company’s capital.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.