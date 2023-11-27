The Saskatchewan government is forecasting a $250-million deficit this fiscal year due to higher expenses related to the summer drought.
The mid-year financial report says the deficit puts Saskatchewan down $1.3-billion from budget, as the province had initially forecast a surplus of more than $1-billion.
Finance Minister Donna Harpauer says the unforeseen drought reduced crop production by 20 per cent.
She says the province is projecting to spend $853-million more on agriculture than it initially budgeted.
Harpauer says the deficit is also due to a decrease in forecast potash revenues, as prices and production have declined.
Debt is now estimated to be $31.6-billion, up $709-million from what was budgeted.