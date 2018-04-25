Saskatchewan seeks Court of Appeal ruling against federal carbon tax

Open this photo in gallery Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe speaks at the Legislative Building in Regina on April 10, 2018. Mark Taylor/The Canadian Press

Saskatchewan is following through with a promise to launch a constitutional reference case to challenge Ottawa’s ability to force a carbon tax on the province.

Premier Scott Moe said the federal Liberals are using subjective criteria and have anointed themselves “judge and jury” to decide which provincial climate plans they like and which they don’t. His government will ask the Saskatchewan Court of Appeal whether a federal carbon price, which was laid out in Ottawa’s budget implementation bill last month, would be “unconstitutional, in whole or in part?”

“The federal government is trying to impose a carbon tax on some provinces but not others, based on how each province has chosen to exercise its own legislative jurisdiction,” Mr. Moe said in an interview.

“It fails to respect the sovereignty and the autonomy of the provinces with respect to matters under their jurisdiction. Saskatchewan should not be subject to this tax simply because the Trudeau Liberals do not like our climate-change plan.”

The move is the next step in the provincial-federal fight over climate pricing, with Saskatchewan standing as a key objector to Ottawa’s plans to implement a pan-Canadian climate-change framework. New Brunswick is another potential holdout, and with provincial elections looming in Ontario and Alberta, leading opposition leaders there have vowed to fight the federal climate plan and carbon pricing. The Saskatchewan reference case could set the stage for a much broader national battle.

The crux of Saskatchewan’s argument focuses on the leeway Ottawa has given other provinces in the implementation of their carbon plans. Provinces such as British Columbia have established a carbon tax, and Ottawa has judged that Ontario and Quebec’s cap-and-trade systems will result in equivalent reductions in greenhouse gas emissions to a carbon tax.

Federal Environment Minister Catherine McKenna has said if Saskatchewan – long a conservative thorn in Ottawa’s side – doesn’t change course and sign onto a national climate-change plan by Sept. 1, her government will have no choice but to use its “backstop” to ensure that a carbon price is applied to the prairie province.

But Mr. Moe said Saskatchewan is being unfairly and subjectively penalized for taking a different path in reducing greenhouse-gas emissions.

A provincial plan introduced in December includes developing sector-specific emissions standards, doubling renewable power to 50 per cent of Crown corporation SaskPower’s generating capacity by 2030 and examining the potential of geothermal. Mr. Moe said Saskatchewan’s uranium exports, which are used to generate emission-free nuclear power in places such as China and South Korea, should be counted by Ottawa.

A carbon tax, he said, will make the oil and gas, agriculture, mining and transportation sectors uncompetitive globally.

“We’re having the wrong conversation in this nation – we’re having a conversation about how we can best tax our industries, as opposed to having a conversation about how we can actually reduce emissions here in the nation and achieve our commitments that we have worldwide.”

However, critics of Saskatchewan’s climate plan say it falls short and that the federal government does have the final say when it comes to carbon pricing.

Ottawa’s budget bill includes a proposed law called the Greenhouse Gas Pollution Pricing Act. That legislation will impose a carbon tax on consumers and large industrial emitters in provinces that refuse to adopt their own carbon-pricing system or fail to meet federal standards.

Already, Ms. McKenna has said Saskatchewan missed one deadline to sign onto the federal plan, meaning the province has lost out on more than $60-million in funding for emissions-reduction programs. However, Mr. Moe said his province still intends to pursue that federal money, despite what Ottawa says.