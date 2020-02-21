 Skip to main content

Canada

Register
AdChoices

Saskatchewan’s chief coroner issues public safety warning after fatal drug overdoses in Regina

REGINA
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Fentanyl pills are shown in an undated file photo. The Saskatchewan Coroners Service says the two deaths are under investigation, but preliminary toxicology results show lethal levels of fentanyl and methamphetamine.

The Associated Press

Two deaths in a spate of drug overdoses in Regina have prompted Saskatchewan’s chief coroner to issue a public safety warning.

Police say there were 56 overdoses recorded between Feb. 7 and this past Tuesday, bringing the total since the year started to 69, including the two fatalities.

Last week, a 28-year-old man and a 37-year-old woman died from what are believed to have been drug overdoses.

Story continues below advertisement

The Saskatchewan Coroners Service says their deaths are under investigation, but preliminary toxicology results show lethal levels of fentanyl and methamphetamine.

Chief coroner Clive Weighill says anyone who uses street drugs is at risk of overdosing.

Police are reminding people about the dangers of fentanyl and say free take-home naloxone kits are available to those who feel they may witness or be at risk of overdosing.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Related topics

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies