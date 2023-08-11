Premier Scott Moe says he was sent a message about cost of living and housing as his Saskatchewan Party lost two of three provincial by-elections.

The initial count from Elections Saskatchewan shows NDP’s Jared Clarke well ahead of Saskatchewan Party candidate Nevin Markwart in Regina Walsh Acres, and the New Democrats Noor Burki in front of the Saskatchewan Party’s Riaz Ahmad in Regina Coronation Park.

The governing Saskatchewan Party held the rural riding of Lumsden-Morse.

Moe says he feels disappointed by the outcome but by-elections are about voters sending a message to governments and it was clear in the urban ridings that affordability is a significant issue.

Moe says now it’s up to the Saskatchewan government to listen and act.

The next provincial general election is set for October 2024.