Search continues for five missing fishermen off coast of southwestern Nova Scotia

The search for five missing scallop fishermen continues today after their boat sank Tuesday morning off the coast of southwestern Nova Scotia.

Search and rescue officials said the body of one fisherman from dragger Chief William Saulis was found late Tuesday night.

Lt.-Cmdr. Brian Owens of the search and rescue co-ordination centre in Halifax said the boat went down off Delaps Cove, N.S., northeast of Digby.

Owens said the search will continue until the missing people are found.

Officials said seas were two to three metres high with strong winds when the vessel sank, and poor weather also hampered search efforts through the day.

Debris was spotted after 8 a.m. Tuesday and two empty life-rafts from washed ashore in Hillsburn, N.S., a village of about 250 people.

