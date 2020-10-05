 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Canada

Senior RCMP forensic analyst testifies at murder trial for suspect in 2018 Fredericton shootings

FREDERICTON
The Canadian Press
Matthew Raymond arrives at Court of Queen's Bench, in Fredericton, on Sept. 15, 2020.

Andrew Vaughan/The Canadian Press

A senior forensic analyst with the RCMP has begun testifying at the first-degree murder trial of Matthew Raymond in Fredericton.

Raymond, 50, is accused in the August 2018 shooting deaths of Donnie Robichaud, Bobbie Lee Wright and police constables Robb Costello and Sara Burns.

Cpl. Aaron Gallagher told jurors today he seized a computer with four hard drives as well as a GoPro camera from Raymond’s apartment in the days following the shootings.

Gallagher says the hard drives contained hundreds of thousands of images including adult pornography and material from conspiracy websites.

He says said most of the videos were of biking and the outdoors, but says that in at least one of the videos, Raymond appears to be complaining about noise around his apartment complex.

The officer is the 35th witness called by the Crown.

